Meet the Lockers Park class pets

Being inquisitive in the Lockers Park Science Lab

Reception went to meet the Prep School pets and some of the older Year 8 pupils.

Reception class are creating art based on pets this term. Mrs Diggory, Miss Foster and Mrs Ashburner took the class to the Science lab to meet our Lockers Park pets; Sir Isaac the bearded dragon and Snakespeare the corn snake.

Reception also met our goldfish, stick insects and some locusts-which sadly will be eaten by Isaac (his favourite snack!) An added bonus to this visit was meeting the Year 8 boys, who were busily working in the Senior Science Lab.

Mr Iqbal, Head of Science, asked Reception class to find a Year 8 pupil and learn something about them. They loved mixing with the older boys and seeing Mr Iqbal show them some 'Science magic' using a static electricity.

Sir Isaac Newton, the bearded dragon

Art work on the Pets topic will include some of the pets that the pupils have observed. So far, they have created cats inspired by Andy Warhol, goldfish prints and hamster squishy toys- linking their Art topic 'Pets' to the Reception class topic 'People who help us'. Reception will also learn about 'Animals who help us', such as guide dogs and police dogs.

