Longdean School students celebrate A level success

Longdean is proud to announce the achievements of its Year 13 students in the recent A-Level examinations. This year’s cohort has demonstrated resilience and dedication, culminating in a set of results that reflect both individual and collective success.

Our students have excelled across a wide range of subjects, showcasing their academic prowess and commitment. Notable achievements include:

Luis Carroll achieved A* grades in English Literature, History and Politics and will be attending Warwick University to study Film and Literature.

Alana Davies achieved A* grades in Sociology and Psychology and an A in Biology, securing a place at the University of Bath to pursue a career in Psychology.

Ben Humphrey achieved A* grades in Economics, Biology and Mathematics and will be joining Warwick University to study Economics.

Harriet Lai achieved an A* in Mathematics, A’s in Further Mathematics and Physics, and B in Chemistry and will be attending UCL to study Mechanical Engineering

Jessica Lloyd achieved an A* in Biology and A grades in both Chemistry and Mathematics. She will be completing a Auditing Degree Apprenticeship at Mercer and Hole.

Jacob McKerrell achieved A*’s in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics and an A in Further Mathematics. He has secured a place at Durham University to continue his studies in Natural Sciences.

Ruby Wheeler achieved an A* in History, an A in Psychology and a B in English Literature and will be joining Warwick University to pursue a career in English Literature and Creative Writing.

Ellie Berwick achieved Distinction * Distinction * in Sport and Physical activity and a Distinction in Business. She will be joining Solent University (Southampton) to study Sport and Exercise Therapy.

Jay Chapman achieved a Distinction * Distinction in Sport and Physical activity and a B in Tourism. He will be having a gap year and exploring his options in the Sports field.

Charlie Hall achieved a Distinction * Distinction * in Sport and Physical activity and a B in Tourism. He will be pursuing a career in Sports Coaching while studying at University of Hertfordshire.

As our Year 13 students embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. Whether continuing their academic journeys at universities, entering vocational training, or starting their careers, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired at Longdean will serve them well.