Long established nursery in Hemel Hempstead sold after owners announce retirement

One of Hemel Hempstead’s longest established and highly regarded nurseries is in new ownership.

Moor End Farm Day Nursery, which was established nearly 30 years ago, has been sold to Kindred Nurseries, one of the UK’s leading nursery groups.

The nursery, based in London Road, Boxmoor, was launched by husband-and-wife team, Sherryl and Mac McMichael for children aged up from three months to five years.

At the time, Sherryl was running a thriving childminding business from the family home, before Mac constructed a beautiful, purpose-built nursery on their farmland, surrounded by animals. With that, Moor End Farm Day Nursery was born.

A spokesman for the buyers said: “With their retirement sale they carefully considered each buyer and chose Kindred – who have a similar ethos to theirs. It was vital that the staff and children were not disrupted and there would be an orderly and smooth handover.”

Kindred’s chief executive Ruth Pimental, said: “We are thrilled that Moor End Farm has joined our growing Kindred family. It further extends our

footprint in the East of England, and we know it will be a great match for the rest of our group.

“Sherryl and Mac’s passion was evident from the start. They were keen to know that the nursery would continue to be looked after and further developed.