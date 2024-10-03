Lockers Park trip to Iceland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend a group of 30 boys visited Iceland. Beginning in Reykjavik, starting our adventure with a visit to the Perlan Museum. A wonderful, interactive experience which gave an introduction to the Land of Ice and Fire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys were fascinated by an ice cave as they negotiated its twists and turns. The group went on to explore Hellisheidi Power Station, Skogafoss and Seljalandsfoss falls.

30 seasoned travellers embarked upon their first trip to Reykjavik. Following a trip to the Perlan Museum, the boys were given the opportunity to explore the city, following this they then stopped off at the Lava Tunnels, where we all donned hard hats and ventured into the beautifully lit caves. These were formed many years ago by molten lava flows. The lack of echo and the complete darkness when the lights are turned off is an unforgettable, fabulous experience. We finally arrived at our hotel and cottages which were to be our home for the next few days. Dinner was hot and nutritious, the boys tucked in with gusto! Then we took the short, dark trip back to our cosy cottages for a good night’s sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day we set off to the Hellisheidi Power Station for an absorbing talk on the geothermal power which is used in Iceland to ensure their consumed electricity is almost 100% renewable. It is an interesting and surprising concept that water is supplied hot to households.

Exploring Iceland

We then spent the following day at the Golden Circle, where we walked across the stunning national park where the North Atlantic and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. We strode down to see the glorious, gushing Gullfoss waterfall, translated as the golden waterfall, here, 100,000 litres of water plunge down 31 metres every second. Cue; loads of atmospheric, dramatic photos! Onto the Haukadalur area where the hot geysirs, steam vents and sulphurous mud pots were located. The Geysir Strokkur did its stuff and sent 30 metres of hot water spouting, another great photo opportunity. Finally we headed to the Secret lagoon for a long, leisurely soak in glorious, steamy waters!

An early start on Saturday saw us heading up to the Solheimjokull, a glacier tongue just ripe for an exciting glacier walk! We clumped up to the glacier with harnesses and crampons and were escorted by lovely, informative guides who led us across the glacier, including looking out over a crevasse and drinking the pure glacial water. An amazing experience!

We then hot footed it to the Reynisverfi black sand beach where it was incredibly windy, we managed to see the staggering geographical features; the stacks, peninsular, arch and basalt columns. On the way home we stopped at two more incredible waterfalls; the 200ft Skogafoss falls where we climbed and climbed and climbed the steps to finally enjoy stunning views, then to the Seljalandsfoss falls where we were able to walk behind the waterfall, an unbeatable, and slightly damp, experience!

Another early start on Sunday morning to return your boys safely home! Thank you for trusting us with your amazing boys to experience this wonderful trip, we all had a ball!

P Ashburner