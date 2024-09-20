Local playgroup celebrates 50 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leverstock Green Playgroup has reached an amazing milestone - 50 years providing playgroup services to our wonderful local children.

Starting in 1974, we have been based in the Village Hall since it was built - and share our 50th birthday with them.

We are extremely proud of this important milestone, it is a fantastic achievement and has been made possible by all our wonderful staff across the years, as well as our amazing children and the support of their parents.

We celebrated our birthday at the Village Fete in July and on the 19th of September, the Playgroup’s original manager, Karin Frampton visited to read to the children and brought each one of them an apple as a gift from her allotment. During her visit the children sang songs including Happy Birthday to Playgroup.

Karin and Tracey celebrating at the Village Fete

In total, there has only been three managers across the 50 years and it is great that we still see each other whilst in the Village.

We are proud of our Playgroup - the children learn through play in a warm, friendly, nurturing environment. We are joined by the children of people that came to Playgroup themselves, which is a wonderful endorsement.

If you are interested in looking around our setting please contact Tracey Dignum, the current manager, at [email protected] or phone 01442 266270 for more information.