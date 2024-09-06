Lime Grove Day Nursery mark National Read a Book Day

Festivities were well underway at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead as children and colleagues celebrated ‘National Read a Book Day’ with a series of themed activities.

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, young bookworms were delighted to immerse themselves in all the literary activities on offer, which included delving into story sacks, specially created by practitioners and inspired by the children’s favourite tales, including ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’, ‘The Paper Dolls’ and ‘The Colour Monster’.

The story sacks, which are filled with props, activities and prompts to help bring stories to life, were used during cosy storytelling sessions throughout the day, whilst children also showcased their creativity by making detailed storyboards and drawing their favourite book characters, as well as dressing up in costume to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Lime Grove Quality Manager, Robyn Shuck explained;

Lime Grove practitioners with the specially-created story sacks

“At Lime Grove we understand the importance of fostering a love of reading in children from a young age. Resources like story sacks provide an exciting and engaging way to enhance the reading experience, encouraging children to use their imagination and creativity while developing their literacy skills. By making reading fun and interactive, we can help set our children on a path towards a lifetime of learning and enjoyment.”

National Read a Book Day is celebrated annually on 6th September.