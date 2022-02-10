National Apprenticeship Week: Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead celebrates apprentices

A nursery in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week.

Would-be nursery practitioners at Lime Grove Day Nursery are also being encouraged to aim for the boss’s job.

Putting the spotlight on her three apprentices and treating them to gifts as part of the national celebrations, April Hughes, manager of the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, said her job should be in their sights.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R: Madison Bradbury, Katie Higgins and Ellie Harper during National Apprentice Week celebrations at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead

She said: “I want our apprentices to be ambitious about their careers with us and confident that our training and mentoring programmes will help them to develop, personally and professionally, within our organisation.

“As employee owners, we are all invested in each other and ensuring that the children in our care receive the best possible start in life.

"Talented, skilled and ambitious young people on clearly defined career paths will get us there."

The latest celebration follows a tax-free share of over £2.2 million, recognising everyone at Lime Grove Day Nursery as employee owners of the award-winning Childbase Partnership, which has 45 day nurseries across England.

From apprentices to the chairman, all full time employees contributing to the company’s success in the last financial year received a payment of £1,500, with pro-rata payments for those who worked part-time or started midway through the financial year.

As part of the National Apprenticeship Week celebrations, Lime Grove apprentices, who receive Princess Royal Award-winning training through the Childbase Academy of Excellence, were treated to flowers, present-filled goody bags and cards.

The apprentices are Madison Bradbury, Katie Higgins and Ellie Harper.