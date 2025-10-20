Letter to the editor: Proposed changes to the admissions arrangements for The Hemel Hempstead School (the ‘School’), part of Scholars’ Education Trust, (‘SET’) for entry in September 2027

The Admissions Committee are proposing to make changes to the School’s admissions arrangements for entry in September 2027 and are seeking your feedback in accordance with the Admissions Code of Practice 2021 (the ‘Code’).

The Hemel Hempstead School is part of the Scholars’ Education Trust, a multi-academy trust based across Essex, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The Admissions Committee for the school has set its published admission number at 217 pupils to be admitted to Year 7 in the school year which begins in September 2027. Whenever there are more applications than places available, priority will be given to children in accordance with the oversubscription criteria listed below.

Please read this page and the documents published on it very carefully as it contains important information which you will need to know when applying to the school. This covering letter highlights the key change to the policy, but it is recommended that the proposed admission arrangements are read in full.

The current Admissions Arrangements Oversubscription Criteria are:

Rule 1 Children looked after and children who were previously looked after, including those who appear (to the admission authority) to have been in state care outside of England, and ceased to be in state care as a result of being adopted or became subject to a child arrangements order or a special guardianship order. Rule 2 Children for whom it can be demonstrated that they have a particular medical or social need to go to the school. Rule 3 Sibling children who have a sibling at the school at the time of application, unless the sibling is in the last year of the normal age-range of the school. Rule 4 Children of a member of staff at the school. Rule 5 Children who live in the Priority Area Six for whom it is their nearest Hertfordshire maintained school or academy that is non-faith. Rule 6 Children who live in the priority area who live nearest to the school. Rule 7 Children living outside the priority area on the basis of distance, with those living nearest to the school given priority.

The proposed Admission Arrangements Oversubscription Criteria are:

Rule 1 Children looked after and children who were previously looked after, including those who appear (to the admission authority) to have been in state care outside of England, and ceased to be in state care as a result of being adopted or became subject to a child arrangements order or a special guardianship order. Rule 2 Children for whom it can be demonstrated that they have a particular medical or social need to go to the school. Rule 3 Sibling children who have a sibling at the school at the time of application, unless the sibling is in the last year of the normal age-range of the school. Rule 4 Children of a member of staff at the school. Rule 5 Children who, at the closing date for applications, attend the following priority primary school: Oakleaf Primary School. Rule 6 Children who live in the Priority Area Six for whom it is their nearest Hertfordshire maintained school or academy that is non-faith. Rule 7 Children who live in the priority area who live nearest to the school. Rule 8 Children living outside the priority area on the basis of distance, with those living nearest to the school given priority.

Change to the School’s admissions arrangements

The change being proposed to the school’s oversubscription criteria for the 2027 intake is the addition of the following category to the Oversubscription Criteria:

Rule 5 Children who, at the closing date for applications, attend the following priority primary school: Oakleaf Primary School.

Reasons for the proposal

As members of the Scholars’ Education Trust, The Hemel Hempstead School and Oakleaf Primary School are publicly committed to the same vision and values underlying their work. The two schools are within approximately 1 mile of each other and have established strong links due to their shared trust membership and their geographical proximity. Pupils and staff at the two schools work together, with children benefiting from cross phase teaching and support, as well as opportunities to use shared specialist accommodation and resources.

Oakleaf and Hemel Hempstead pupils work together in trust events such as the SET Anti-Bullying Conferences, the SET Sustainability Conference, the Trust Concert and Dance Competition. As part of the Scholars’ Education Trust’s commitment to ‘Education for a Changing World’ both schools have a focus on using educational technology to enhance pupils’ learning and both schools use the same Apple technology.

Staff from the two schools share professional development opportunities such as the staff conference, ongoing CPD and joint curriculum planning. They work together in the trust’s teaching and learning, digital strategy and People working parties. In addition, SET Central SEND and Attendance teams work across both schools. This means that both schools use the same systems and processes to support in these areas, and that central staff are able to provide high quality information about pupils transitioning between the two schools.

As a result of all these factors, Scholars’ Education Trust feel it is beneficial for pupils within these two schools to have the reassurance of continuity and stability of education, systems and opportunity, should they wish it.

Please note this is the only amendment being proposed by SET to its admission arrangements.

We are keen to hear views from the local community who are likely to be affected by the proposed changes and are consulting interested parties in accordance with the Admissions Code.

For schools, if appropriate and by whatever means you feel most suitable, please make the parents/carers of children in your school aware that this consultation is taking place.

You can view the proposed 2027-2028 admission rules in full on the school website. For a paper copy of the arrangements or if you have any questions relating to this consultation, please contact the school directly by telephone – 01442 390 100 or by email – [email protected].

Timeframe for consultation

SET is required to publicly consult on proposed changes to its academies’ admission arrangements for a minimum of six weeks between 1 October (at the earliest) and 31 January at the latest, in the determination year.

Accordingly, the period of formal consultation opens on 27th October 2025 and ends on 14th December 2025.

If you would like to comment on the proposed changes, please do so by midnight on Sunday 14th December in writing for the attention of The Admissions Committee either by post, to the school address, or electronically using this form Microsoft Form:

Comments will be compiled and presented to the Trust Admissions committee after 14th December for consideration. The Trust Board will determine The Hemel Hempstead School’s Admission Arrangements by 28 February 2026. A copy of the determined admission arrangements will be published on the school’s website by 15th March 2026.

Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you require further information.

Neil Hassell

Headteacher

The Hemel Hempstead School