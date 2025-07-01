Laureate Academy welcomes local MP for inspiring student visit and discussion
The MP spent time touring the school’s exciting new building, still under construction, and meeting students and staff. Nearly 50 students took part in a lively question and answer session with David Taylor. They asked thoughtful questions about issues that matter to them, from the local environment and healthcare to education and future job opportunities, as well as how the UK’s voting system works.
David Taylor was impressed by the students’ maturity and confidence. He praised their genuine interest in understanding the challenges facing their generation and their community. Some students prepared questions in advance and were invited to ask them first. Abigail in Year 7 and Chizara in Year 9 were among those leading the conversation. Jessica, also in Year 9, had written to the MP ahead of his visit and was delighted to receive a personal letter back.
Everyone who took part earned house points for representing Laureate so well, with Abigail, Chizara and Jessica receiving special awards for their efforts. A spokesperson from Laureate Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of how engaged and thoughtful our students were during David Taylor’s visit. It’s important for young people to see how their voices can make a difference. Visits like this help bring learning to life and strengthen the connection between the school and the local community.”