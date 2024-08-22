Laureate Academy students GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laureate students were celebrating their GCSE grades this morning.

Laureate Academy is celebrating a great step forward for their GCSE results as the school builds upon their 'Good' Ofsted grade last June. Principal Ruthie Jacobs, was delighted with the progress the school has made over the last year, despite all the challenges students had faced. She said 'We are so pleased for our students who have achieved some fantastic results, we are incredibly proud of them and the hard work they and their teachers have put into ensuring they can celebrate today'.

Laureate Academy has seen some great improvements in results with pass marks up in all core subjects, Humanities and Languages at both Grade 4 and 5. Over 100 students achieved a language GCSE and half the year group achieved the EBacc- remarkable achievements. The average grade has gone up overall for all subjects.

Many students will remain at Laureate Academy's 6th form which offers a wide variety of A level courses designed to ensure students can access excellent further education. Many more are going onto college to pursue a variety of courses from sport to drama.

Some notable student successes are Luca Gaddes who achieved 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 6, David Milea, 8 grades 9s, one grade 8, Leo Milea – 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 1 grade 6 and Katy Vu – 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, one grade 6. These are phenomenal achievements and they truly deserve the grades they have achieved today.

Ms Jacobs added, 'The success of our students never happens in isolation, the staff at Laureate have worked incredibly hard over the last year from afternoon school revision sessions, holiday sessions and even online revision to make sure they go the extra mile so that our students can fulfill their potential. Thank you to all of our staff that have supported our students on this journey. We wish all our students every success in the future and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future!'