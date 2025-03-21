Laureate Academy students donate 693 items in food drive for DENS

Students at Laureate Academy have showcased their generosity and commitment to supporting the local community by donating an incredible 693 food and hygiene items to DENS, a charity dedicated to helping those facing homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Student Council, transformed into a school-wide house competition, fostering a spirit of friendly rivalry to encourage maximum participation. Over the course of a week, students and staff came together to collect donations, culminating in a significant contribution that will provide much-needed support to individuals and families in crisis.

All four houses—Athena, Aristotle, Spartacus, and Hercules—took part enthusiastically, with Athena House securing the title of Most Charitable House for making the largest donation. However, the real achievement lay in the collective impact of the school’s efforts, demonstrating the power of unity and social responsibility.

Reflecting on the success of the food drive, our Head Boy said:

Laureate Students.

"It was great to see the school coming together over the course of the week, with the donations gradually accumulating into a large collection that will provide vital support to those who need it most. Showcasing our ability to help the local community in this way is incredibly powerful, and we hope this initiative continues for years to come."

This initiative underscores Laureate Academy’s commitment to community service, reinforcing the importance of small acts of kindness that collectively make a significant difference. With such an overwhelmingly positive response, the school looks forward to continuing this tradition and further strengthening its role in supporting those in need.