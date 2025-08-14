Laureate Academy celebrates A Level 2025 results

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:45 BST
Laureate Academy is thrilled to announce outstanding A Level results for the 2024/25 academic year, marking a significant improvement from the previous year and setting new records for the school.

The school achieved a perfect 100% pass rate (A*-E grades), with an impressive 69% of students securing A*-C grades. The average grade rose from D+ in 2023/24 to C+ this year, representing a full grade improvement. Moreover, the school's Value Added (VA) score jumped from -0.24 to +0.27, an remarkable increase of over 0.5.

Notably, Laureate Academy reached its highest ever average point score for A Levels at 32 points. The school also saw exceptional performances across various subjects, with Physics (+1.80), Music (+1.30), and Mathematics (+0.67) leading the way in positive VA scores.

This year's results have paved the way for several historic achievements. Lauren Fellows has become the first Laureate student to secure a place to study medicine, accepting an offer from the University of Southampton with outstanding A*A*A* grades. Similarly, Sam Freeman has made history as the first Laureate student to be accepted into the University of Oxford, where he will study Physics after achieving A*A*A*B.

Other notable performances include Callum Humphrey, who achieved A*AA, contributing to the 12% of students who earned straight A/A* grades. Furthermore, 20% of university applicants from Laureate have secured places at prestigious Russell Group universities.

As Laureate Academy celebrates these impressive results, the school looks forward to building on this success in the coming years, continuing to provide excellent education and opportunities for its students.

