Kings Langley students will litter pick and raise money for good causes on this year's charity walk

Students from Kings Langley School will be raising money for charity and helping to keep their community clean during their biennial charity walk on Friday, September 10.

This is the event's 12th year and the school has raised over £50,000 over the years for charities and other great causes.

On Friday, students will be picking up litter along the routes.

The students have chosen four charities to support (picture taken from previous charity walk)

A spokesperson for the school said: "I wanted to ensure our community was aware of this event so they can support and plan accordingly.

"This year the pupils have decided they would like to link the charities to their four key strategies within the school, namely, educational, environmental, a local charity as well as health and wellbeing."

After a pupil vote, the four charities that have been chosen for this year are:

Students will also be picking up litter along the routes (picture taken from previous charity walk)

An anti-knife crime education charity that was set up following the tragic death of Billy Dove, a young, innocent man, in the early hours of November 6, 2011.

> Environmental – RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming or releasing animals across England and Wales.

> Health and Wellbeing – Alzheimer’s Society.

The UK’s leading dementia charity campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia.

> Local – Drug Link.

A substance misuse charity based in Hertfordshire. Their objective is to change the future for people who are, or could be, affected by substance misuse. They achieve this through addiction treatment, housing solutions, education and training.

Many charities are continuing to experience an increase in demand for their services against a significant decrease in income. The extent to which Coronavirus has affected the charitable sector remains unknown.

The spokesperson for the school added: "The hope this year is to raise over fifteen thousand pounds for these charities who have been impacted dramatically during Covid.

"Please help us to help them by generously sponsoring Kings Langley School students to complete the walk and litter pick and give us a wave or a thumbs up on Friday.

"It would be wonderful to see some friendly faces on the way!"