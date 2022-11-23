Jupiter Primary School in Hemel Hempstead has welcomed a new headteacher.

Karen Armstrong, the new headteacher at the school, has been in primary education for 18 years.

Advertisement

She said: “From the moment I walked into Jupiter I was warmly welcomed by all and instantly felt part of a great team. I am excited about Jupiter’s journey and strive to build stronger connections and links with the community.”

Karen Armstrong, Headteacher at Jupiter Primary School

Jupiter Primary School was visited by Ofsted in September – and inspectors awarded ‘Good’ judgements for each of the areas they looked at: Quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.

The school said: “We were delighted to receive feedback that the school was ‘a happy and inclusive school, where every child is valued’. It was also highlighted that ‘pupils are polite and conduct themselves well at all times. The inspectors recognised that ‘there are respectful and harmonious relationships between everyone within school. The values of respect, resilience, responsibility, kindness, aspiration and curiosity shine through’.”

Advertisement