Jupiter Primary School in Hemel Hempstead welcomes new headteacher
The school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted
Jupiter Primary School in Hemel Hempstead has welcomed a new headteacher.
Karen Armstrong, the new headteacher at the school, has been in primary education for 18 years.
She said: “From the moment I walked into Jupiter I was warmly welcomed by all and instantly felt part of a great team. I am excited about Jupiter’s journey and strive to build stronger connections and links with the community.”
Jupiter Primary School was visited by Ofsted in September – and inspectors awarded ‘Good’ judgements for each of the areas they looked at: Quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.
The school said: “We were delighted to receive feedback that the school was ‘a happy and inclusive school, where every child is valued’. It was also highlighted that ‘pupils are polite and conduct themselves well at all times. The inspectors recognised that ‘there are respectful and harmonious relationships between everyone within school. The values of respect, resilience, responsibility, kindness, aspiration and curiosity shine through’.”
Dr Valentine, CEO of the Danes Educational Trust said: "I am thrilled with the outcome of this report. The community has a school they can be proud of.”Karen added: “I am immensely proud of the children and staff at Jupiter. This report truly reflects how well children are cared for and highlights the great learning and practising of important life skills which is recognised by the children in what is a happy and good school.”