Jack & Jill’s Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead unveils exciting renovations and upgrades

Families in Hemel Hempstead have something to celebrate as Jack & Jill’s Day Nursery, one of the area’s most established early years providers, has unveiled a stunning upgrade to its facilities!

The extensive renovation has transformed the nursery into a modern, vibrant learning space, designed to give local children the very best start in their educational journey.

Nestled in the peaceful setting of Woodwells Farm on Wood Lane End, the newly improved nursery in Hemel Hempstead boasts bright, contemporary classrooms and a wealth of indoor and outdoor learning spaces. This upgrade cements Jack & Jill’s reputation as a leading nursery provider in the area, with families from Hemel Hempstead, Boxmoor, Bovingdon, Kings Langley and beyond choosing the setting for its high standards of care and innovative teaching approach.

But perhaps the most exciting addition to the nursery’s offering is the development of its impressive Forest School. This unique outdoor learning environment encourages children to explore, play and learn in nature – a concept growing rapidly in popularity across the UK.

Jack & Jill's Nursery has a variety of resources to help aid child development.

A Fresh & Inspiring Environment

The renovation at Jack & Jill’s Nursery has been carefully designed to create an environment that inspires young minds while ensuring children feel safe, comfortable and valued. Spacious, light-filled rooms have been thoughtfully arranged to encourage both independent play and group learning, while new equipment and resources have been handpicked to stimulate creativity and curiosity.

The nursery team worked closely with architects and early years specialists to ensure the refurbishments reflect the latest in child-centred design. From calming reading corners to interactive play zones, every element of the upgrade has been chosen with child development in mind.

Parents who have visited since the renovation have praised the modern feel of the setting, noting how it strikes a perfect balance between being welcoming and professional. The refreshed environment has also proven popular with the children, with many excited to explore the new spaces each day.

Jack & Jills boasts bright, contemporary classrooms and a wealth of indoor and outdoor learning spaces.

Bringing Learning Outdoors with Forest School

Alongside its indoor transformation, Jack & Jill’s has further developed its much-loved Forest School, giving children the chance to experience outdoor learning as part of their daily routine. Situated within the nursery’s grounds, the Forest School area offers a safe and natural environment where children can climb, build dens, discover wildlife and take part in nature-inspired crafts.

Forest School sessions are led by qualified practitioners who guide children through activities designed to build confidence, resilience and teamwork. These outdoor experiences allow children to engage with the world around them while developing key skills such as problem-solving, communication and creativity.

Parents have already noticed the benefits, with many commenting on their children’s increased independence and enthusiasm for outdoor play. The Forest School ethos aligns perfectly with Jack & Jill’s commitment to creating well-rounded learning experiences, blending free play, guided play and teacher-led activities.

Supporting Local Families With High-Quality Childcare

Jack & Jill’s Nursery in Hemel Hempstead is known for its nurturing approach and dedicated team of childcare professionals. The recent upgrade is part of the nursery’s ongoing commitment to providing the very best environment for local children, ensuring they can learn, grow, and thrive during their early years.

Nursery teacher Kelly expressed her excitement about the transformation, saying, “We are incredibly proud of the changes we’ve made here at Jack & Jill’s. Our aim has always been to offer children a setting where they feel happy, inspired and supported.

The renovation has taken our nursery to the next level, and our expanded Forest School means children can experience the benefits of outdoor learning every day. We are looking forward to welcoming more families into our Jack & Jill’s community and showing them everything we have to offer.”

Funding Support and Flexible Options

Jack & Jill’s Nursery is also pleased to offer a range of childcare options, including government-funded places for eligible 2, 3 and 4-year-olds. The team is on hand to help parents navigate funding applications, ensuring families can access affordable, high-quality childcare tailored to their needs.

With flexible hours and a focus on individual development, Jack & Jill’s continues to be a popular choice for working parents and those seeking a nurturing environment that values both education and play.

An Invitation to Visit

Parents and carers are warmly invited to visit the newly upgraded Jack & Jill’s Nursery to see the renovations and Forest School in person. Tours can be arranged with the nursery team, who will be happy to answer questions about availability, funding and the unique approach to learning offered at the setting.

With its modern facilities, innovative Forest School and passionate team, Jack & Jill’s Nursery is setting a new standard for early years education in Hemel Hempstead – providing children with the space, support and inspiration they need to flourish.