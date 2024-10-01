HM Lord Lieutenant visits Egerton Rothesay School
The Lord Lieutenant, His Majesty’s Representative in Hertfordshire. has a vested interest in the education of children of all ages and was enthusiastic to visit the school that caters for children with special education needs while providing a wide curriculum to years 3 – 13.
Having spent time to learn about the wide variety of subjects and qualifications on offer with Head Teacher Colin Parker he toured the school learning about the integrated specialist provision consisting of Speech and Language therapy, Occupational Therapy, Social and Emotional Development, as well as the individual one-to-one English and Mathematics specialist provision.
The Lord Lieutenant visited various classrooms and spoke to the students about their work and aspirations, as well as answering questions about his position and his work when HM The King visits Hertfordshire. The younger children were in awe of his official tunic and medals, and one asked ‘if he was real’.
He then had small group conversations with students from the upper years including year 12 and he had some helpful tips on how to achieve success in their chosen areas, future careers and further education.
The Lord Lieutenant said he had thoroughly enjoyed his visit and was pleased to see all pupils obviously enjoying being in school. The students were certainly thrilled at the visit and learned much about the working of the Lieutenancy in Hertfordshire which does much to support young people and their families.
