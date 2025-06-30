Herts pupils enjoy building and coding their own Mars Rover in celebration of International Women in Engineering Day

By Natalie Sanderson
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
Pupils at local independent day school, Abbot’s Hill, have been celebrating International Women in Engineering Day this week with a special workshop inspired by the work of young female engineer, Abbie Hutty, Principal Systems Engineer at Airbus, who is responsible for ensuring that all parts of the ExoMars Rover come together on time and to the exact specification.

The session was designed to elevate the success of women working in the engineering industry and to raise the profile of the exciting career opportunities available in this profession, amongst the girls in its Year 7 cohort.

As part of the session, the pupils learned how the application of maths and science is pivotal in solving complex problems and how engineers use these skills to make advanced scientific discoveries. Having watched and discussed a video on the work of Abbie Hutty and her involvement with the ExoMars Rover, which is due to be launched in 2028 to look for signs of life on Mars, the pupils were tasked with building their own Mars Rover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jenny Gostick, Teacher of Science and STEM Co-ordinator at Abbot’s Hill School explained, “In fields like engineering, where women are still very much under-represented, we are keen for our girls to understand the variety of career paths open to them, and to appreciate the role that women play in bringing diverse, fresh perspectives and creativity to this important industry.”

Students were inspired by the work of Abbie Huttyplaceholder image
Students were inspired by the work of Abbie Hutty

Inspired by the Mars Rover, pupils used an ELECFREAKS Ring:bit model as part of their learning process and were challenged to code their inventions to see if they could make them move autonomously, avoiding rocks. Year 7 took up the mission with great enthusiasm and success, developing their problem-solving and critical thinking skills by learning to write code that would control the motor and move the Rover.

International Women in Engineering Day took place on 23 June 2025. This year’s theme was “Together We Engineer” underscoring the power of collaboration and inclusivity in driving innovation and solving global challenges.

Abbot’s Hill School is a Muddy Stilettos Best Schools Awards 2025 finalist for Excellence in STEM (Senior School).

Related topics:AirbusMars
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice