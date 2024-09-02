Hertfordshire secondary school applications for September 2025 now open
If your child starts secondary or upper school next year, or wants to apply for a place at a university technical college, make sure you apply for a place in good time.
The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2025 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form.
If you apply online you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.
Last year over 99% of parents applied in this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.
Cllr Mark Mills-Bishop, Deputy Executive Member for Education, said: “We want every child in the county to be able to achieve their full potential, and Hertfordshire secondary schools provide an excellent education to thousands of pupils.
"We understand that parents and carers will want to obtain a place at their preferred school for their children, and we work very hard with the admitting authorities of schools to satisfy parental preference wherever possible. Last year over 94% of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked schools.
“All secondary schools will have open events, whether these are virtual tours or school visits. I would urge parents to check the arrangements to view their local schools before applying, consider carefully which schools they rank and to make use of all their preferences.
“Hertfordshire County Council provides around 300,000 children with a place at a Good or Outstanding school each year. This is just one of the ways we are supporting families and helping young people to get the best start in life.”
Information explaining the secondary transfer process will be circulated to families through their child’s primary, junior or middle school at the beginning of September.
The closing date for secondary applications is Thursday 31 October 2024 and it is vital that parents make their applications on time.
