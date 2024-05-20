Hertfordshire Music Service receives over £2.2million to lead music education across the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hertfordshire County Council music service has been appointed by Arts Council England to lead the Hertfordshire Music Hub from September.

The Hertfordshire Music Service has received a £2.2m government boost to coordinate music education in the area and provide new musical instruments and equipment, tailored to the needs of children and young people, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

The service will be delivered through diverse partnerships between educational, creative and community organisations, in their local communities and throughout the country.

The appointment is part of a major investment in a new generation of the nationwide network of Music Hubs to deliver the Government’s National Plan for Music Education which aims to allow young people the opportunity to develop their musical interests and begin careers in the music industry.

Hertfordshire Schools’ Gala 2023.

Lisa Quinlan-Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Hertfordshire Music Service said:

“We are extremely proud to be the lead partner for the Hertfordshire Music Education Hub. This enables us to deliver our vision of ensuring that all of Hertfordshire’s children and young people, regardless of background or circumstances, have the opportunity to discover or develop their unique musical voice and express themselves through the language of music.

Through our continued work with partners and the development of new partnerships, we aim to provide engaging life-long music education, committed to delivering high-quality music education and create positive outcomes for generations to come.