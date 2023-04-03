Hemel school gets Easter egg donation after winning Marlowes Shopping Centre competition

A school in Hemel Hempstead were the lucky recipients of a huge Easter egg donation, after winning a Marlowes Shopping Centre competition.

The Easter giveaway competition ran on social media in the run up to the school holidays with Marlowes inviting nominations for a local school and class who deserved an extra special sweet treat ahead of holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition was hugely popular and received hundreds of entries, with Cherry Class of Brockswood Primary and Nursey School being randomly selected as the winners.

Operations Manager Clare Benton and Teacher Michael Albon

Representatives of Brockswood, Ms Michelle Figg and Mr Michael Albon, paid a visit to Marlowes Shopping Centre on Friday 31st March to collect their haul of 32 eggs for the class and teachers, before taking them back to the school to surprise the unsuspecting students.

Mr Albon of Brockswood School, said: “Thank you so much to The Marlowes for the Easter Eggs, this has been such a wonderful surprise for Cherry Class. Happy Easter, from Miss Conisbee, Miss Figg and the children in Cherry Class.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said: “We have absolutely loved running this competition for local schools as a small way to showcase our thanks to our customers this Easter. Congratulations to Cherry Class on being our winners this time, we hope you enjoy the tasty Easter eggs and enjoy your well-deserved time off for the school holidays!”