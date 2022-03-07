Youngsters from Hemel Hempstead thrilled by thank you from the Queen for their Platinum Jubilee wishes

Youngsters from Abbot's Hill School Reception class were thrilled to receive a royal thank you.

The students had written to the Queen about her Platinum Jubilee - and their teacher was so impressed that they sent the letters on to Buckingham Palace.

And they were thrilled when a reply arrived from a Lady in Waiting at the Palace, who had written on behalf of the Queen.

The letter from the Lady in Waiting

Each pupil at the Hemel Hempstead school has now received a keepsake copy of the letter, which read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the splendid letters and drawings which you sent to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen was glad to hear from you and, although unable to reply to you personally, Her Majesty greatly appreciated the nice things you said.

"I am to thank you again for your messages of good wishes to The Queen in this, her Platinum Jubilee year."

Abbot’s Hill Prep School has more plans for a themed summer event to mark the Jubilee.

The youngsters were marking the Queen's Jubilee

The pupils sent letters and pictures to the Palace