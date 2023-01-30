Hemel private school named as Eco-Primary School of the Year
The gardening club grows vegetables for the kitchen to cook with
Westbrook Hay Preparatory School has won the Eco-Schools England award for 2022.
Dacorum Borough Council says the award recognises a primary school able to demonstrate it has implemented the Eco-Schools programme to positively impact the school and its local community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The participating students, who are known as Eco Warriors, got involved in green initiatives to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.
They recycled batteries and ink cartridges, had ‘switch off’ weeks when teachers turn off their interactive whiteboards and computers for lessons and reduced the number of cars travelling to the school through life-shares and shuttle buses.
Cllr Graham Barrett said: “This award is the highest accolade the school could have achieved and is a fantastic recognition for all of the hard work carried out by the school’s Eco Warriors and staff in aiming to become a more sustainable school.”