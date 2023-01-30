Westbrook Hay Preparatory School has won the Eco-Schools England award for 2022.

Dacorum Borough Council says the award recognises a primary school able to demonstrate it has implemented the Eco-Schools programme to positively impact the school and its local community.

The participating students, who are known as Eco Warriors, got involved in green initiatives to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

Pupils and teachers at Westbrook Hay Preparatory School

They recycled batteries and ink cartridges, had ‘switch off’ weeks when teachers turn off their interactive whiteboards and computers for lessons and reduced the number of cars travelling to the school through life-shares and shuttle buses.