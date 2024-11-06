Hertfordshire County Council has approved the capital funding required to enlarge a special school in Hemel Hempstead.

The Collett School, on Lockers Park Lane, currently has places for 128 children with learning difficulties – between the ages of four and 16.

But, from January 2026, the school has plans to offer an additional 50 places from a satellite site, 250 metres away.

Collett School in Hemel Hempstead

In September, the county council’s cabinet backed the plans and authorised officers to publish a statutory notice.

But the recommendations did not specifically approve the capital finding.

On Monday (November 4) the funding for the development was back on the agenda at a meeting of the cabinet.

The costs involved in remodelling the satellite site – formerly used by the Laureate Academy for its sixth form – were not reported publicly at the meeting.

But the required capital funding was approved by the cabinet.

Seeking that approval, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning Cllr Caroline Clapper said the expansion represented “a strategic enhancement to Hertfordshire’s SEND educational framework”.

And she said it would directly address the growing need for specialised places for children with learning difficulties.

She said it would alleviate pressure on mainstream and special schools and allow more children to receive quality specialised support within their local area.

And she told councillors: “In summary, this expansion will provide essential educational opportunities to a growing population of students with learning difficulties in Dacorum and surrounding areas.

“This project reflects Hertfordshire’s dedication to inclusive, accessible education and exemplifies our commitment to responsibly meeting local needs, while utilising existing community resources.”

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the county council said the financial details had not been made publicly available because they were “commercially sensitive”.

He said: “As part of our work to enlarge The Collett School and create an additional 50 school places for children with learning difficulties, the council will finance remodelling and refurbishment works at the earmarked site.

“The costs of these works were presented and agreed by cabinet on Monday 4 November in a closed session as the matter is considered commercially sensitive while a procurement process for a contractor to undertake the work is still underway.”