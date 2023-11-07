Hemel Hempstead school Remembrance Day display
and live on Freeview channel 276
The children from Lime Walk Primary School have created a Remembrance Day display using different creative methods.
Children from Nursery - Year 6 worked hard on creating poems, clay poppies and painting rocks to name a few in order to create the display which has taken pride of place at the school entrance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The display will be kept up for all the parents, staff and children to view, the children will also be taking part in a special Remembrance Day assembly.
Mr Kerse, Headteacher said, "Im extremely proud of all the children and their hard work, the display is amazing."