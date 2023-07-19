Hemel Hempstead school celebrates 70th birthday and opens new building

A secondary school in Hemel Hempstead put together a join celebration for its 70th birthday and the opening of a new building.

Adeyfield Academy invited local officials to celebrate its 70th year and also arranged a series of activities for schools to enjoy.

The mayor of Dacorum, deputy mayor and local Councillor Terry Douris, joined principal Miss Mason and Atlas Trust CEO Margaret Chapman in officially opening the new Jubilee Building on 7 July.

Adeyfield Academy's Jubilee Building is officially open

Other special guests stopped by, whilst some Adeyfield Academy students hung around for the celebrations.

Every invited visitor was given a tour of the finished building, followed by a celebratory reception, where they were entertained by a Year 9 student pianist.

Food for the event was prepared and cooked by Aspens.

Dignitaries at the special celebration

A.R. Watson and Property Tectonics completed the new building which boasts nine new classroom suites, ready for September 2023.

As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations history scholars and library leaders at the school researched artefacts and examined old photographs and log book entries from when the school opened.

Students enjoyed a festival on the field where they had a cake stall, ice cream van and a variety of activities; including archery, coits, speed stacking and 'sponge the teacher'.

There was live music from the Year 9 music class and Sixth Form students. In addition to this, the school raised £249.60 for DENs, the school’s chosen charity for 2023.

Adeyfield Academy turns 70