News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Hemel Hempstead school celebrates 70th birthday and opens new building

The mayor stopped by to join in the fun
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

A secondary school in Hemel Hempstead put together a join celebration for its 70th birthday and the opening of a new building.

Adeyfield Academy invited local officials to celebrate its 70th year and also arranged a series of activities for schools to enjoy.

The mayor of Dacorum, deputy mayor and local Councillor Terry Douris, joined principal Miss Mason and Atlas Trust CEO Margaret Chapman in officially opening the new Jubilee Building on 7 July.

Adeyfield Academy's Jubilee Building is officially openAdeyfield Academy's Jubilee Building is officially open
Adeyfield Academy's Jubilee Building is officially open
Most Popular

Other special guests stopped by, whilst some Adeyfield Academy students hung around for the celebrations.

Every invited visitor was given a tour of the finished building, followed by a celebratory reception, where they were entertained by a Year 9 student pianist.

Food for the event was prepared and cooked by Aspens.

Read More
Air purifier project launched at selected Hertfordshire schools
Dignitaries at the special celebrationDignitaries at the special celebration
Dignitaries at the special celebration

A.R. Watson and Property Tectonics completed the new building which boasts nine new classroom suites, ready for September 2023.

As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations history scholars and library leaders at the school researched artefacts and examined old photographs and log book entries from when the school opened.

Students enjoyed a festival on the field where they had a cake stall, ice cream van and a variety of activities; including archery, coits, speed stacking and 'sponge the teacher'.

There was live music from the Year 9 music class and Sixth Form students. In addition to this, the school raised £249.60 for DENs, the school’s chosen charity for 2023.

Adeyfield Academy turns 70Adeyfield Academy turns 70
Adeyfield Academy turns 70

Earlier this year, the school received a ‘good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadStudentsFoodDacorum