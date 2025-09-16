Hemel Hempstead parents invited to open mornings at 'high-achieving' grammar school

The Royal Grammar School is inviting parents from Hemel Hempstead to open events for prospective Year 7 students and their families next month after it celebrated recording outstanding GCSE results in August.

Open mornings are scheduled for Tuesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 16 (9.30am-11.30am) as part of the secondary school admissions cycle. Each includes a presentation from Headmaster Philip Wayne in the Queen’s Hall, followed by student-led tours of the school.

“These events give parents and children an opportunity to hear about the school’s academic and pastoral priorities,” Mr Wayne said. “It’s important that prospective families gain a realistic sense of the school environment and have the chance to speak directly with current pupils and staff.”

Established by Royal Charter in 1562, the Royal Grammar School (RGS) on Amersham Road, High Wycombe is a selective state grammar school for boys aged 11–16. It also has a thriving co-educational Sixth Form which, from this September, is open to girls for the first time in 400 years.

These changes follow one of the school’s strongest academic years on record. This summer’s GCSE results saw RGS students perform well above national averages. Among day students, 66 per cent achieved grades 7–9, while boarding students achieved 75 per cent in this top-grade band. Nationally, 21.9 per cent of GCSE grades were awarded at 7 or above.

Admission to Year 7 at RGS is based on performance in the Buckinghamshire Secondary Transfer Test (11+), which is administered by Buckinghamshire Council. Children attending Buckinghamshire local authority primary schools are automatically registered to take the test in their current school. Children at other schools must be registered by parents using the council’s online portal.

“All Year 7 day places are allocated through Buckinghamshire Council,” Mr Wayne explained. “There is no supplementary form required for RGS, and the testing and admissions process is the same as for other grammar schools in the area.”

For September 2025 entry, RGS will operate with a defined priority area within its wider catchment. A postcode checker and catchment area map are available on the Council website. These geographical criteria do not apply to boarding applications.

Parents interested in boarding are asked to make themselves known to the school’s boarding team on arrival at the open mornings. There is no geographical catchment area for boarding places.

Assistant Head and Director of Boarding Jon Scourfield added: “Boarding at RGS offers a supportive, close-knit community where students can flourish. With a balance of academic focus, pastoral care and co-curricular opportunities, it’s a distinctive experience that gives pupils confidence and independence as they grow.”

Bookings for the October 2025 open mornings are now open. Further details about admissions, testing, and catchment information are available directly from the school via [email protected]