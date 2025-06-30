Hemel Hempstead parents invited to open day at 'high-achieving' grammar school

Parents in Hemel Hempstead are being invited to an Open Day at one of the UK's most prestigious schools this week.

The Royal Grammar School (RGS) in High Wycombe, a selective state grammar school for boys aged 11–16, is opening its doors on Thursday to prospective students for a tour around its facilities.

RGS is a 'high-achieving' school with 48 per cent of its Year 13 leavers achieving A-level results of A* to -A. In 2024, A-level results in England saw a 0.6 per cent rise in the number of entries awarded A* to -A from 27.2 per cent in 2023 to 27.8 per cent.

However, at RGS boarders 63 per cent at A* to -A – a 15 per cent increase on its day students. At A*-B, day students were rewarded with 78 per cent and boarders a huge 86 per cent.

The school said the ‘boarders stood out for their resilience, focus, and achievement’ and attributed this success to the ‘structure, support, and nurturing environment that define its state boarding provision’.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, said: “We’re extremely proud of all our Year 13s, whose dedication and hard work paid off to gain stunning results which will enable them to like study at some of the most prestigious courses and universities in the UK.

“We also hope these results inspire the next group of RGS boarders to go on to achieve their true potential. These results are a testament not only to the hard work and commitment of our boarders, but also to the unique advantages of the boarding experience at RGS.

“Boarding offers students consistency, academic focus, and a strong sense of community - all of which contribute to their outstanding outcomes. As a state boarding school, RGS offers an affordable alternative to independent schools while maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence and pastoral care.

“We have a purpose-built boarding house, and our caring boarding community is focused on wellbeing and personal development. As one of the few state boarding schools in the country, RGS continues to prove that top academic outcomes and exceptional care do not have to come with a high price tag.”

Located just 30 minutes from London and Heathrow Airport, RGS will be opening its doors to prospective students - including boarders from Year 7 and upwards and their families - on Thursday (5.30pm–8pm).

Mr Scourfield added: “We’re offering a tailored experience for families considering boarding, including tours of the modern boarding house, a look at the school’s academic and sports facilities, and the chance to meet current boarders and staff.”