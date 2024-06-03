Hemel Hempstead nursery receives top marks from parents and carers on review site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents have rated a Hemel Hempstead nursery as among the Top 20 in East of England.

The House that Jack Built Nursery made the rankings from 1,349 early years settings in the region on day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk.

The rankings are based on nursery reviews from children’s families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nurseries were rated on factors including facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Nursery managers Natalie and Casey.

Phillippa Munns, nursery director, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that The House that Jack Built Nursery Hemel Hempstead is in the Top 20 Rated Day Nursery Award 2024 awarded by daynurseries.co.uk

“We are one of the top 20 rated day nurseries in our region based on published reviews from parents and guardians. This achievement is a testament to all the staff’s commitment to excellence in childcare.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all the parents who took the time to leave us a review.

Your feedback means the world to the team!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive thank you to everyone at The House That Jack Built nursery! Your trust in us fuels our dedicated team to provide the best care for your children. This recognition inspires the team to continue learning, improving, and striving to be among the top nurseries in The East of England!”