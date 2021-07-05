Hemel Hempstead headmaster praises pupils as school celebrates academic success

The headmaster of Lockers Park Preparatory School in Hemel Hempstead has praised pupils for their hard work as the school celebrates academic success this month.

The boys’ preparatory school has announced that once again it has achieved a fantastic 100 per cent pass rate for its Common Entrance examinations, with all 21 of its Year 8 pupils securing places at their chosen senior schools.

The academic accomplishments see pupils moving on to the country’s leading senior schools including Berkhamsted Boys School, Bedford Preparatory School, Eton College, Rugby School and St Albans School.

Year 8 leavers

Lockers Park headmaster Christopher Wilson said: "Well done to all our boys who worked so hard, particularly in their final year at Lockers Park.

"To have a 100 per cent pass rate for Common Entrance is a real achievement in these times and testament to the exceptional blended provision we have been able to provide (combining onsite and remote learning).

"Whilst expecting every boy to achieve his potential, we are careful not to place undue pressure on our pupils, encouraging them to balance the academics with a rich extra-curricular school life.