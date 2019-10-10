Hemel Hempstead childminder rated as Good

Childminder Loretta Anne Heather has been rated Good by Ofsted.

Following a visit on September 20, inspectors rated her as Good on all four categories - Quality Of Education, Behaviour And Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership And Management.

Loretta Anne Heatheris based at 150 Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead.

The report said: "Children settle well with the childminder. They play alongside one another happily and confidently.

"They form friendships with other children and eagerly invite them to join in with their play. For instance, children greet their friends enthusiastically as they arrive for the day.

"They instantly start playing together."

In terms of what could be improved, the report said she could "enhance opportunities for children to develop their understanding of other cultures and communities, especially those that are of personal relevance and importance to them."

