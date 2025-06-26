Hemel Hempstead boy wins award at the West End

Nana takes pictures on the red carpet before his extra ordinary performance

A spectacular evening at London’s renowned Gillian Lynne Theatre saw Nana Bonti Amoako, a gifted young performer from Grove Hill, Hemel Hempstead, crowned with the Best Male Musical Solo Award at the National Schools Awards, held last Monday.

The event, staged in a packed 1,200-seat West End auditorium, celebrated exceptional youth talent from across the country, with students, families, educators, and the general public in attendance.

At precisely 7pm, Nana — currently in year 12 at the esteemed Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham — stepped onto the stage in a striking golden-stitched blazer, radiating confidence and calm. Portraying Marius Pontmercy, the beloved romantic figure from Les Misérables, he delivered a mesmerising vocal performance. His elevated baritone voice and poised theatricality captivated the audience from start to finish.

As the final note lingered, the theatre erupted into a standing ovation — a response that signalled the impact of his performance and hinted at the recognition to come.

Later in the evening, during the eagerly anticipated awards segment, Nana was announced as the Best Male Musical Soloist. Cheers and applause once again filled the theatre as he walked to the stage — this time not just as a performer, but as a winner.

A former pupil of Hammond Academy in Hemel Hempstead, Nana displayed a charismatic and magnetic presence, his gratitude evident as he accepted the award with humility and grace.

Speaking after the event, the accomplished Grade 8 Trinity College London vocalist and ABRSM Grade 6 saxophonist said: “I’m truly honoured and thankful to the National Schools Awards for this opportunity. I want to encourage other students to stay focused in their studies, but also to explore and develop the gifts they have — and find ways to use them to bring value to their communities.”

Nana’s victory is a personal milestone and a proud moment for Hemel Hempstead, his school, and all who have supported his artistic journey. His story is a powerful reminder that academic discipline and creative expression can go hand in hand — producing moments of excellence that inspire us all.