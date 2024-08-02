Hemel day nursery summer fete raises over £1500 for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Complete with carnival games including hook-a-duck and ring toss, face painting, barbecue, bake sale, photobooth opportunities and a raffle with prizes including gift vouchers, experience days, perfume, pamper gifts, toys and more, children and parents from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road were to immerse themselves in all the activities on offer, raising over £1500 for the British Heart Foundation in the process.
The Summer Fete is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for Lime Grove, who have also recently held a mini marathon and pyjama dress down day for the worthy cause.
Lime Grove Quality Manager, Robyn Shuck explained: “We had a wonderful day at our Summer Fete and were in brilliant company with our nursery families. As a nursery we are committed to giving back and supporting important causes such as the British Heart Foundation.
"The success of this event was a testament to the generosity and kindness of our parents and colleagues and we couldn’t be prouder of the impact we are able to make when we come together.”
Lime Grove have adopted the British Heart Foundation for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive, with a focus on supporting research into congenital heart disease.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.