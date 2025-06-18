Heath Lane Early Years team wins National Teaching Award

Heath Lane Nursery School is proud to announce that its Early Years Team has been recognised with a Bronze Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for Early Years Team of the Year.

This national recognition highlights the team's unwavering dedication, creativity, and exceptional care they bring to their work every single day. Their commitment to nurturing a love of learning, supporting the development of every child, and fostering a warm, inspiring environment sets them apart.

The award announcement came on Wednesday 18 June, which fittingly coincided with National Thank a Teacher Day – a celebration of educators who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of children and young people. The Heath Lane team marked the occasion with a celebratory photo in the sunshine, reflecting both the joy and pride felt across the school community.

Heath Lane Early Years Team

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honour,” said Clare Herbert, Head of School at Heath Lane. “It is a testament to the passion, teamwork, and professionalism of our Early Years staff. We are incredibly proud and fortunate to have such a talented team guiding the very first steps of our children’s educational journey.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards, established in 1998, celebrate excellence in education and shine a light on the life-changing work of teachers and school staff across the UK.

