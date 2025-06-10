Global Boyhood Initiative and Lifting Limits launch new curriculum and resources to help primary school children break free from gender stereotypes

A new free, evidence-based curriculum, Beyond Gender Stereotypes (BGS), will be delivered in 40 primary schools across England from September 2025, before rolling out nationwide in 2026.

The curriculum is specifically designed for Key Stage 2 (KS2), with the aim of supporting both boys and girls to identify, understand and break free from gender stereotypes, and empowering them to build healthy relationships.

The BGS curriculum is grounded in community and school-based research. It recognises that gender stereotypes are internalised in early childhood and can limit children’s ability to achieve their full potential and have a lasting impact on their self-esteem, confidence and mental health. They can also lead to bullying and exclusion and perpetuate gender inequality.

The curriculum provides educators with the skills and resources to address gender bias through a range of scalable, safe, engaging and age-appropriate learning experiences for pupils between 7-11, with a focus on using real life, relatable examples.

The programme supports English primary schools’ statutory duty to teach Relationships and Health Education and comprises online teacher training, four lessons for upper KS2 pupils, three lessons for lower KS2, classroom resources and comprehensive teacher guidance. There is also an additional range of resources to help schools engage parents and carers with the BGS programme.

Kirsty Ruthven, Service Manager, Lifting Limits for The Children's Society,says: “Every child deserves to grow up happy, healthy and free to be themselves – not limited by outdated gender stereotypes.

“The Beyond Gender Stereotypes curriculum gives schools the tools to help children explore their full potential. With the right training for teachers and staff, we can open up opportunities, challenge old norms and create classrooms where all children feel free to dream big.”

The Beyond Gender Stereotypes (BGS) curriculum was developed by Lifting Limits, part of The Children Society, in partnership with the Global Boyhood Initiative, which is coordinated by Equimundo: Center for Masculinities and Social Justice.

For more information visit: bit.ly/BeyondGenderStereotypes