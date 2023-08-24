Many of the GCSE pupils will go on to the school's Sixth Form.

The Hemel Hempstead School’s class of 2023 is celebrating a set of hard-earned GCSE results.

The teachers at the school on Health Lane say the year group has worked hard in the last five years to secure ‘great’ results across all of their courses, despite experiencing one of the most disrupted school experiences, due to the pandemic.

As widely reported in the media, the exam success reflects the government’s desire to see grades return to those typically seen before the pandemic.

Headteacher Neil Hassel expressed his delight at the latest round of GCSE results.

He said: “We are all incredibly proud of this cohort - they have worked very hard these last