Students across Dacorum are picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25).

Nationally, the pass rate has fallen since the pandemic high in 2021 – when grades were decided via teacher assessment – but it’s significantly higher than the last time students were able to sit exams in 2019.

Just over three-quarters (75.3%) of GCSE grades for 16-year-olds in England are at grade 4 or above, up from 69.9% in 2019 when formal exams last took place and down from 79.1% in 2021.

Students at The Hemel Hempstead School collect their results

This article will be updated as schools release their results.

Here’s how Dacorum schools did:

Ashlyns School:

Students from Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted, were celebrating “excellent” GCSE results this morning following the return to the first formal GCSE examinations since the pandemic began.

Tring School students celebrate their GCSE results

As he welcomed students collecting their grades, Headteacher James Shapland said: “Today is a day of huge celebration for our GCSE students, who have achieved some amazing results against a national backdrop of turbulence and uncertainty. When you consider the significant educational disruption young people have navigated throughout the pandemic, it is testament to their character and hard work that they are celebrating such impressive achievements today.

"Their determination and trust in their teachers have helped them steer a course through the challenges and their smiles today have been hard won and very much deserved.

“I would like to thank them and the staff, parents and governors who continue to work together and share the same ambitions to ensure the whole school community is one of which we can all be proud.

“I look forward to welcoming our Year 11s to our highly successful Sixth-Form in September, to continue their studies and wish those moving onto other educational opportunities the very best for the future.”

The Hemel Hempstead School:

The Hemel Hempstead School is celebrating a "fantastic” set of GCSE results for the class of 2022 – and will be welcoming a record number of students back to its Sixth Form.

The students faced disruption right from the start of their GCSE studies, initially in lockdown and then online and then on site but with restrictions such as social distancing, face coverings, social bubbles and no trips or visits.

Today 180 of them opened their results and the schools says they are are celebrating fantastic grades they have truly deserved after five years of resilience, hard work, determination and focussed study at secondary school.

Neil Hassell, headteacher, said: “We are all so pleased for this wonderful group of young people - they are so much more than just grades printed on a sheet of paper. They have made us incredibly proud this summer as we have watched them go into their examinations with determination and pride in who they are and what they can achieve.

"We are incredibly excited to be welcoming record numbers of the back into our Sixth Form next week.”

Tring School:

Tring School says it is delighted to announce an excellent set of GCSE results with outstanding performances in English and maths plus many other subjects.

Commenting on the results, Head of School Sally Ambrose said: “Following what has been an incredibly difficult and challenging two years for everyone, we are thrilled for our GCSE students who have achieved an excellent set of results.

“These results will support them with their next challenge, whether that is to join our outstanding Sixth Form, start an apprenticeship scheme, enter the workplace or continue their education elsewhere”.

She added: Everyone associated with Tring School can be incredibly proud of these results and I’d like to express our appreciation to the students, staff, parents, governors and trustees”.

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts:

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is celebrating another successful year with the announcement of this year’s “impressive” GCSE exam results.

Overall, 92% of entries achieved grades 9-4, and 99% A*-C. Additionally, 46% of the school’s entries achieved grades 9-7, and 62% attained grades A* to A, compared to a national average of 27% grade 7/A and above.

Many subject areas achieved a 100% pass rate, including English literature, biology, chemistry, physics, art and design, dance, drama, ICT and music.

Principal Stefan Anderson said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our GCSE students who have, yet again, achieved such wonderful grades in their GCSEs this year. We are particularly delighted by their outstanding effort and dedication, not only in the commitment to these exams, but also to the time, energy and resilience required across the students’ dual curriculum, which includes significant vocational commitments.”

Amongst the school’s top achievers were Benjamin Edwards who achieved seven grade 9s and two A*s; Annabelle Westenholz-Smith who attained six grade 9s, two A*s and a 7; and Darcy-Summer Hannan who achieved five grade 9s, four 8s, and two A*s.

Mr Anderson added: “As an academically non-selective school, we are equally proud of the many students who exceeded their Minimum Target Grades. Special mention must also go to Year 10 student Yoyo Wilson who studied A-level Chinese in one year, on top of the standard curriculum, and attained an A grade.