Galley Hill Primary School awarded Primary Science Quality Mark

Galley Hill Primary School is celebrating after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) after successfully evidencing the strength of their science curriculum, one of only 136 schools across the country.

Feedback from the review included:

A real positive was the inclusion of families/parents through a new science afternoon and during British Science Week

A key focus on developing science vocabulary and ensuring this is accessible to all is a real positive of this submission.

The school community is developing effective practice in providing an inspiring science education.

The PSQM is a national award scheme, presented to schools where effective science leadership is beginning to have an impact on science teaching and learning. The award recognises commitment to excellence in science leadership, teaching, and learning.

Emily Birch, Headteacher said

“We are very proud of this achievement. It reflects all of the hard work put in by staff and leaders into the science curriculum. Children at Galley Hill really enjoy science and we hope this love continues throughout their educational journey.”