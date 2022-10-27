From pumpkin patches to leaf collection - Hemel Hempstead nursery gets into the autumn spirit

Children and staff at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel have been getting into the spirit of autumn.

From babies exploring the textures and sizes of different pumpkins in their very own pumpkin patch area, to older children collecting leaves and other natural resources in the garden outside to create autumnal wreaths, there were learning opportunities at every turn for the group at the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ setting on Park Road.Pre-schoolers were delighted to practice their mark making skills with leaf rubbing activities, admiring the different patterns left behind, as well as developing fine motor and mathematical skills by scooping the seeds from the pumpkin and using them to count with.

As part of the festivities, parents and colleagues pulled out all the stops with a ‘National Baking Week’ inspired cake sale, where they used their talents to make brownies, cookies, cupcakes and more.

The Lime Grove pumpkin patch

As a result of their combined efforts, they raised a grand total of £247.25 for charity ‘Bliss’, which will now go towards helping babies born premature or sick.

Lime Grove Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Yasmin Diver explained: “Autumn has presented so many lovely opportunities for the children to showcase their creativity and we have really enjoyed observing the changes in our environment.

"Baking Week was also a brilliant success and inspired lots of cooking activities within nursery, we are thrilled to now be making this donation to such a worthy cause.”