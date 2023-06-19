Former Afghan MP and assassination survivor to speak at Metro Bank event in Hemel

Women’s rights activist and assassination survivor Fawzia Koofi will be making a guest appearance at Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank.

Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi will be speaking at an event at the Marlowe store from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday June 27.

A former Kabul MP and the first female Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament in the history of Afghanistan, Fawzia was recently a member of the Afghan delegation negotiating peace with the Taliban in Doha Qatar.

Fawzia began her political career in 2001, after the fall of the Taliban, promoting the right to education of girls in her ‘Back to school’ campaign. From 2001 to 2004, Fawzia worked with UNICEF as a Child Protection Officer to protect children from violence, exploitation and abuse. She has made it a priority to defend women's rights in Afghanistan, and has survived several assassination attempts.

Store manager David Byrne said: “As a community bank, we are so proud to be able to host such an inspirational speaker.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and listen to Fawzia talk about how she has tackled the enormous issues she has faced in her career.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear about business support available locally with speakers from Dacorum Borough Council, Hemel Hempstead BID, Gilded Bee, Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Hertfordshire Growth Hub and the Maylands Business Centre.