‘Exciting learning environment’ at Hemel Hempstead nursery impresses Ofsted

An Ofsted inspection has rated Partou Bourne Explorers Day Nursery and Pre-School in Hemel Hempstead ‘Good’ in all areas of activity.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her official report, the inspector notes that “Children are eager to arrive and thoroughly enjoy the time they spend in the nursery.”

She writes: “Staff work hard to create an exciting learning environment that is safe for all children who attend. Outdoor play opportunities are particularly strong in the nursery. Babies develop their physical skills and confidence in their own stimulating garden area. Older children explore the vast outdoor space and forest area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector also commends team members for adopting “consistent strategies that support children of all ages to behave well in the nursery.” Her report continues: “They use group discussions to explore the impact that inappropriate behaviour has on others. Staff offer an abundance of praise and celebrate children's good behaviour.”

Partou Bourne Explorers Day Nursery and Pre-School, Hemel Hempstead

Located just a few hundred yards from the A41 and with more than 70 children enrolled, Partou Bourne Explorers is a favourite choice for families who commute from Berkhamsted and beyond.

The Ofsted inspection included conversations with several parents, a review of documents, discussions with team members, and an assessment of the quality of teaching and its impact on children’s learning.

The report observes that Partou Bourne Explorers team members “place a sharp focus on supporting children's emotional well-being” and “make good use of regular group sessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector describes the “partnerships” between team members and parents as “strong.” She writes: “Regular consultation sessions and an electronic journal system enable parents to stay up to date with children's progress. Parents are complimentary about staff and the deep understanding they have of their children.”

Partou Bourne Explorers Day Nursery and Pre-School, Hemel Hempstead

Her report states Ofsted’s view that the Partou Bourne Explorers management team “reflect well on the care provided and is committed to enhancing practice.”

And she is complimentary about the nursery’s safeguarding arrangements, writing: “There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”

Kirsty Cowley, Partou Bourne Explorers Nursery Manager, said: “The report highlights the hard work and commitment shown every day by my team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each of us have endeavoured to create a ‘home from home’ atmosphere where the children can settle quickly and begin their educational journey.

Partou Bourne Explorers Day Nursery and Pre-School, Hemel Hempstead

“This includes the establishment and delivery of an exciting curriculum that reflects the needs and interests of each individual child.

“I am pleased Ofsted has recognised that we are achieving our objectives with the support of our wonderful families.” Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Kirsty leads a highly qualified team of practitioners who are experts in early years care and education.

“Together, they are fully focused not only on delivering high quality care, but also raising standards even further – a point underscored by the inspector.

“It is an excellent report which serves as a staging post to even greater achievements in the time ahead.”