England’s highest performing secondary schools of the most recent GCSE exam season have been named.
The government’s preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in December, after the release of these official league tables was initially delayed, due to what the government described as “quality issues”.
Among a handful of other available metrics, the government rates secondary schools based on their ‘Progress 8’ scores for the recently-ended 2023/24 school year. This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps to determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.
Any score above 0 is positive, while any above 0.5 is considered ‘well above average’ - the highest band available. All of the schools to make the top 20 this year had truly exceptional scores, the highest in the country. All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.
Here are England’s top 20 secondary schools for 2025, based on GCSE performance from the last school year.
