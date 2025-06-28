Eight year old school girl to walk 13 miles for her school

Emily Masters walk for her school

Emily Masters is to make on an 13 mile sponsored walk for her school, the Oakleaf Primary School on Saturday 5th July and hope to be back to her school before the fete ends on that day.

Emily Masters will be undertaking a sponsored walk on Saturday 5th July from Ivinghoe Beacon, back to Tring Railway Station then along the canal back to her school where she hopes to arrive before the close of the school fete which is being held that day.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up and can be accessed via Fundraiser by Steph Holloway : Emily Master's 13-Mile Walk for Her School