Egerton Rothesay School Speech Day gets top marks

The Deputy Lieutenant awards prizes to senior pupils

Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted staged its end of year Prizegiving Speech Day last Friday.

Despite a hot day everyone enjoyed attending the school's Prizegiving events. The senior school was honoured to welcome Hertfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Marion Brown MBE JP DL to present the awards and give an address to the Senior School. She spoke about the 'Yes we can' attitude that inspired the renovation of her church and encouraged students to have the same approach in their learning and future endeavours. Also attending to present the fundraising cup was the CEO of The Hospice of St. Francis Kate Phipps-Wiltshire. The Athlete of the Year Cup was presented by Kelly Brown, former Scottish Rugby Captain, and The Etiquette Cup was presented by Sir Terry Waite.

The Junior school event was attended by The Rev Canon Jonathan Gordon of St. Mary's Church Northchurch who presented the prizes, and Rev Austin Janes from Grovehill Church of the Resurrection in Hemel Hempstead, who gave an address.

Both events included photos of the school year with montages of school events including sports days and The Duke of Edinburgh expeditions. Everyone was able to enjoy a superb Alice in Wonderland themed buffet before leaving for the summer break.

Head Teacher Colin Parker commented that this was a wonderful way to end the school year by celebrating the amazing successes of all the students in the school who have worked extremely hard all year to overcome their individual difficulties. They can be very proud of all they have achieved. In his address Mr Parker spoke of successes from former pupils who were in various employment roles or undertaking university courses.