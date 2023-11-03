Discover your future at West Herts College Open Days

West Herts College invites year 11 students and parents to explore their exciting courses at the upcoming Open Days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Herts College invites year 11 students and parents to explore their exciting courses at the upcoming Open Days.

These events promise an immersive experience, providing attendees with a glimpse of College life, access to cutting-edge facilities, and the chance to interact with expert tutors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Days are designed to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions about their educational future.

West Herts College Open Day Activities

Attendees can look forward to a warm welcome from our friendly team, who will introduce them to the campuses, provide a goody bag filled with essential resources, and even offer a complimentary Starbucks hot drink once signed in.

The College's Watford and Hemel Hempstead campuses will be open for exploration, and attendees will receive a guide to ensure they do not miss any of the day's exciting activities. Student Ambassadors will also be on hand to provide guidance and assistance in navigating the campus.

Throughout the day, visitors will get a first-hand experience of what West Herts College has to offer. From discovering state-of-the-art facilities to meeting experienced tutors, current students and learning about the wide range of courses and comprehensive support available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hemel Hempstead campus Open Day:Date: Saturday 4 NovemberTime: 9.30am – 12.30pmLocation: West Herts College, Hemel Hempstead Campus, Marlowes, HP1 1HD

Watford campus Open Day:Date: Saturday 11 NovemberTime: 9.30am – 1.30pmLocation: West Herts College, Watford Campus, Hempstead Road, WD17 3EZ