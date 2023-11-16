Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people from Dacorum were recognised at an awards ceremony organised by Hertfordshire County Council.

The Young People’s Awards ceremony marked National Youth Work Week. Those awarded were nominated by Services for Young People (SfYP) youth workers and advisers, after showing resilience, determination and compassion.

The ceremony took place at Hemel Hempstead Young People’s Centre and awards were given out by Councillor Caroline Clapper and council chairman, Terry Douris.

Cllr Caroline Clapper and council chairman Terry Douris present the award to Saavan.

Among them was 17-year-old Saavan who completed the SfYP ‘Pathways to Success’ programme. Saavan was supported to apply for an apprenticeship as a television production assistant, which he has now successfully completed.

He said: “This time last year I was in a position with no qualifications, but fast forward a year later, I am back on track and getting to work in something I’m ambitious about. I would like to remind everyone that hope is never to be lost!”