David Taylor MP joins cross-party roundtable on SEND reform

Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor has joined a cross-party roundtable in Parliament to discuss the upcoming Schools White Paper and the future of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support.

Speaking after the discussion, Mr Taylor said: “So many parents and teachers in Hemel Hempstead tell me about the daily struggle to get the right help for children with additional needs. These are issues that come up time and again in my constituency surgeries, with families fighting for assessments, schools under pressure and children missing out on vital support.

"It’s essential that any reforms deliver real inclusion in mainstream schools, properly resourced support, and faster access to help for families.”

The APPG on SEND will continue to push for action on key areas, including:

Making mainstream schools more inclusive

Integrating services such as speech and language therapy

Developing a national digital SEND strategy

Ensuring stronger accountability and legal rights for families

Clearing backlogs and protecting the integrity of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs)

MrTaylor added: “The APPG’s work on EHCPs is vital. Far too many families are waiting too long for plans to be processed, and too many children are not getting the support set out in their plans. We must clear the backlog and make sure every child gets the help they are legally entitled to.”

The roundtable forms part of the APPG’s ongoing scrutiny of the forthcoming 2025 Schools White Paper, which is expected to include major proposals for reforming the SEND system.