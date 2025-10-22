David Taylor MP joins cross-party roundtable on SEND reform

By Jonah Munn
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor has joined a cross-party roundtable in Parliament to discuss the upcoming Schools White Paper and the future of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support.

Speaking after the discussion, Mr Taylor said: “So many parents and teachers in Hemel Hempstead tell me about the daily struggle to get the right help for children with additional needs. These are issues that come up time and again in my constituency surgeries, with families fighting for assessments, schools under pressure and children missing out on vital support.

Most Popular

"It’s essential that any reforms deliver real inclusion in mainstream schools, properly resourced support, and faster access to help for families.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The APPG on SEND will continue to push for action on key areas, including:

David Taylor at the SEND Roundtableplaceholder image
David Taylor at the SEND Roundtable
  • Making mainstream schools more inclusive
  • Integrating services such as speech and language therapy
  • Developing a national digital SEND strategy
  • Ensuring stronger accountability and legal rights for families
  • Clearing backlogs and protecting the integrity of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs)

MrTaylor added: “The APPG’s work on EHCPs is vital. Far too many families are waiting too long for plans to be processed, and too many children are not getting the support set out in their plans. We must clear the backlog and make sure every child gets the help they are legally entitled to.”

The roundtable forms part of the APPG’s ongoing scrutiny of the forthcoming 2025 Schools White Paper, which is expected to include major proposals for reforming the SEND system.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadParliamentSpecial Educational Needs and DisabilitiesSchools
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice