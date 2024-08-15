Dacorum students celebrate A Level examination success
Many are expected to go onto university or employment whilst others will pursue a range of other options.
Examinations this summer saw an end to the adjustments and considerations put in place due to the lost learning in Covid and against this backdrop all the Secondary Schools in Dacorum are highlighting some amazing individual and group performances that will give students control and choice over their futures.
Graham Cunningham Chair of the Dacorum Association of Secondary School Headteachers group stated 'we would like to congratulate all the students collecting their results today. They are testament to your hard work, dedication and resilience over the last few challenging years.' He went on to thank school staff for their hard work in ensuring all students achieved in their examinations, as well as highlighting the crucial support given by parents. 'These results are not achieved in isolation. They reflect the daily efforts of all the teaching and non-teaching staff within our schools as well as the unwavering support of parents.'
Whilst many students will have achieved the grades needed for their next educational steps Mr Cunningham reminded students to speak directly to their schools as soon as possible if their grades were not what they expected or needed so that they could be supported in assessing their options as many universities will have spaces on their courses and there are lots of opportunities for degree apprenticeships available across the country.
Finally, all the school leaders are encouraging their students to take time today to reflect on their progress and achievements in education to this point and to take time to celebrate with friends and family. Mr Cunningham concluded by saying 'results day is a rites of passage moment for all young people and it offers a time to reflect on previous experiences and to look at what lies ahead. I am sure all local Headteachers would join me in encouraging students to take time to do this and to celebrate today.'
