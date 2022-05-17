Dacorum school art displayed at Hemel Hempstead exhibit this month

Art from local schools is on display at The Aspire Academies Trust Art Exhibition in the Old Town Hall this month.
Last term primary school children from Hammond Academy, Bedmond Academy and Broadfield Academy created unique pieces of artwork.
Kamila Radomska, a year four teacher and the art leader at Hammond Academy said that her class researched the artist Rene Magritte and created collages.
Ms Radomska said: “The next step was to develop an understanding of collage techniques, which led them to planning a composition with a broad of textures. Mixed media collages with recycled materials were created.”
She added: “Lastly, it was time to evaluate their final art pieces and talk about challenges and next steps.”
Bradley, a year four pupil at Hammond Academy said: “ The most challenging area was making the hair because with clay it is a bit harder. I would improve my collage by not sticking so much clay around the ears. I really like the way that we used pipe cleaners for the legs and arms.”
The exhibition will be available to the public during May. Old Town Hall, High Street is open Monday-Friday 11am to 6pm.