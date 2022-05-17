Dacorum school art displayed at Hemel Hempstead exhibit this month

Art from local schools is on display at The Aspire Academies Trust Art Exhibition in the Old Town Hall this month.

Last term primary school children from Hammond Academy, Bedmond Academy and Broadfield Academy created unique pieces of artwork.

Kamila Radomska, a year four teacher and the art leader at Hammond Academy said that her class researched the artist Rene Magritte and created collages.

Ms Radomska said: “The next step was to develop an understanding of collage techniques, which led them to planning a composition with a broad of textures. Mixed media collages with recycled materials were created.”

She added: “Lastly, it was time to evaluate their final art pieces and talk about challenges and next steps.”

Bradley, a year four pupil at Hammond Academy said: “ The most challenging area was making the hair because with clay it is a bit harder. I would improve my collage by not sticking so much clay around the ears. I really like the way that we used pipe cleaners for the legs and arms.”

The exhibition will be available to the public during May. Old Town Hall, High Street is open Monday-Friday 11am to 6pm.

1. Collages inspired by Rene Magritte Collages were made from Rene's work and information about the artist. Work by Cleopatra Mironescu, Thahira Kamil and Sophia Thompson. Photo: Kamila Radomska

2. Theme: Surrealism The pupils worked to create studies of Rene's work before making their own pieces inspired by the artist. Work by Bianca Tomsa, Aasiya Imam, Thahira Kamil and Sofia Mutsanya. Photo: Kamila Radomska

3. Art made from unusual materials The children used unconventional media to create their art and explained how they made their pieces. Work by Bradley Baker, Amelie Wilmerson, Yug Jangid, Lexi Allen and Lucy Perry. Photo: Kamila Radomska

4. Face made out of clay, pipe cleaners and bits of a keyboard Art by Sophia Thompson, Lucy Perry, Thahira Kamil and Magda Cernitu. Photo: Kamila Radomska