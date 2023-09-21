Dacorum parents under pressure as number of days they have to respond over child school places is to be HALVED

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE number of days parents have to respond after being offered a school place for their child is to be HALVED.

Every year, parents express a number of preferences for the for primary or secondary schools they want their children to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And where schools are over-subscribed, those applications are ranked – according to a range of factors that include distance between home and school.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classroom stock image. Photo: Adobe Stock

When places are allocated, parents currently have 14 days to decide whether to accept the place they’ve been offered – or not. So places are available to other students.

But from next year (2025/26) Herts Council has agreed to cut the time parents can hold on to a place before deciding – to seven days.

It’s one of number of ‘minor’ amendments to the process, that education officials say will ‘provide greater clarity and effectiveness’.