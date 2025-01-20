Creative Learners at Hemel's Lockers Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 4 took to the stage to demonstrate how all Lockers boys can be creative thinkers and learners.

Mrs P's Year 4 class performed a play in Friday's whole school assembly demonstrating the many ways in which a Lockers boy can use their creative skills to enhance their learning power and achive their desired goals.

The play engaged the learners actively in the theme of creativity and showcased each of the class members and their unique talents while highlighting the importance of collaboration. It encouraged their peers to embrace their creative sides.

Alexander: An imaginative boy who enjoys inventing things but struggles to share his ideas. Jude: A curious boy full of questions and a love for nature. Riley: A talented artist who uses his creativity to express her feelings. Winston: A thoughtful boy who loves to read and write stories. Sammy: A bubbly boy who enjoys crafts and always sees the bright side of things. Arda: A science enthusiast who loves experiments and problem-solving. Caleb: A resourceful boy who loves to solve puzzles and challenges. Everly: A boy who enjoys music and believes it can bring everyone together. Mikael: A sporty boy with a passion for teamwork and creativity in games. Dani (playing Mr Cooper): The supportive teacher who encourages creative learning.

They invited the whole school to contribute on their creative wall in the Old Gym.

The class wrote this collaborative poem -

Create new ideas and let your mind explode.

Release your imagination and open a door.

Every question is a chance to find,

A world of possibilities in your mind.

Try new things, take chances, be bold,

Invent and imagine let your story unfold.

Vision and dreams take you far,

Every idea is a bright shining star!